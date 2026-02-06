Kongsberg beats profit forecasts as order backlog jumps in Q4

Norwegian defence contractor Kongsberg Gruppen on Friday reported a bigger than expected rise in operating profit for the fourth quarter. The company said its order backlog had increased by 11 per cent in the final three months of 2025.

Earnings before interest and tax rose by 42 per cent to NOK2.46 billion ($251.57 million) in the October to December quarter from the same period of 2024. This result beat the NOK2.07 billion predicted in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Kongsberg and its rivals have seen a boost in orders as Europe ramps up its military spending at a time of war in Ukraine. This comes as US President Donald Trump demands that NATO allies take more responsibility for the continent's defences.