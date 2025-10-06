Key issues at stake in potential US-Russia nuclear treaty renewal

Why does it matter?

Russia and the US together have about 87 per cent of the global inventory of nuclear weapons — enough to destroy the world many times over. Russia has 5,459 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,177, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Their arms control treaties were born out of fear of nuclear war after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Greater transparency about the opponent’s arsenal was intended to reduce the scope for misunderstanding and slow the arms race.

Now, with all major nuclear powers seeking to modernise arsenals, and Russia and the West at strategic loggerheads for over a decade — not least over Moscow’s war in Ukraine — the treaties have almost all crumbled away. Each side blames the other.

Putin said it was unclear what would happen in the future if a one-year extension was signed. He said further voluntary limits would depend on US actions.