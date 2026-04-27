Japan to introduce new type of long-range coastal defence missile by 2032

Japan has unveiled plans to introduce a new type of coastal defence missile into service by 2032.
The missile is developed by the Japanese Ministry of Defence's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) as an improvement of the Japan Self-Defence Forces' (JSDF) recently introduced Type 25 surface-to-surface missile (SSM).
Classed as a "new surface-to-ship/surface-to-surface precision-guided missile," the SSM can be used against hostile ships and even land targets such as ports and airbases
ATLA said the missile will be capable of improved target classification and selection of aim points compared to the Type 25. The weapon will also be compatible with the mobile truck launcher and other ground-based equipment used by the JSDF's Type 12 SSMs.
The program to develop and introduce the new SSM has a projected cost of approximately JPY32.3 billion (US$200 miilion).
ATLA added that it will refrain from publishing details on the missile's performance and specifications so as not to reveal the JSDF's capabilities.