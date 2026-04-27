Japan to introduce new type of long-range coastal defence missile by 2032

Japan has unveiled plans to introduce a new type of coastal defence missile into service by 2032.

The missile is developed by the Japanese Ministry of Defence's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) as an improvement of the Japan Self-Defence Forces' (JSDF) recently introduced Type 25 surface-to-surface missile (SSM).

Classed as a "new surface-to-ship/surface-to-surface precision-guided missile," the SSM can be used against hostile ships and even land targets such as ports and airbases