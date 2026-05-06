Japan fires missile in joint drill with US and allies in northern Philippines, facing South China Sea

Japan's Self-Defense Forces fired a Type 88 anti-ship missile during a joint maritime exercise with US, Australian, and Philippine forces on Wednesday, hitting a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship in waters facing the South China Sea.

The drill took place as Manila and Tokyo began talks on a potential defence equipment transfer, made possible by Japan's decision to scrap restrictions on military exports. Discussions include the possible early transfer of Abukuma-class destroyers and TC-90 aircraft to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Koizumi witnessed the live missile firing on the ground, while Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watched the exercise from military headquarters in Manila via a live video feed, the president's office said.

"The exercise showcased coordinated maritime strike operations among allied forces and highlighted the AFP's growing capability to operate alongside international partners in promoting regional security and freedom of navigation," it said in a statement.

The Philippine military said two Type 88 volleys were fired, hitting the BRP Quezon within six minutes of the launch. The strike took place about 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) off the coast of Paoay in the northern Philippines, which faces the South China Sea.