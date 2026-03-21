Iran targeted but did not hit Diego Garcia base with missiles

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia but did not hit the US-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing multiple US officials.

One of the missiles failed in flight, while a US warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, although it could not be determined if the interception succeeded, the newspaper said. The Journal did not specify when the missiles were fired.

The White House and the British embassy in Washington and Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by William Mallard)