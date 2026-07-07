Indonesia purchases BrahMos missile system under new contract with India

Indonesia and India have signed a deal on the BrahMos cruise missile system, the Indonesian presidential palace said on Tuesday after a meeting of their two leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto as part of his two-day visit to Indonesia, his first trip to the Southeast Asian country since 2023.

BrahMos, an India-Russia joint venture missile manufacturer, and Indonesia's defence ministry signed a contract for the BrahMos missile defence system, according to an announcement in Jakarta, which provided no details.