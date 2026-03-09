Indonesia enters agreement with India to procure Brahmos missiles

Indonesia has entered an agreement with India to procure the Brahmos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday.

In 2023, Brahmos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.

Rico said the agreement was, "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector."