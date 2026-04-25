Hypersonic weapon startup Castelion wins $105m US navy contract for F/A-18 integration

Castelion, a small California defense startup, has won a $105 million US Navy contract to ready its Blackbeard hypersonic missile for use aboard the navy's carrier-based F/A-18 fighter jets, clearing the way for the weapon to move from the laboratory toward the battlefield next year.

The award matters because the United States is expending the kinds of weapons it would need to stop China from seizing Taiwan by force. Unlike a ballistic missile fired from land, Blackbeard can be carried aboard a navy aircraft carrier and launched from an F/A-18 - putting the weapon within striking range of Chinese missile sites and warships that a land-based weapon could not easily reach.

Because Blackbeard travels faster than five times the speed of sound and is designed to be cheap enough to buy in large numbers, the United States could use it to make a Chinese military commander think twice before ordering an attack.