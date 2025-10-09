Germany selects SPY-6 radar for new F127 frigates

The German Government has selected American defence manufacturer Raytheon to provide its SPY-6(V)1 radar for installation on eight of its new F127 frigates.
Raytheon said the deal, which will be executed under a requested foreign military sales contract with the US Navy, will make Germany the first international customer for the advanced naval radar system.
The contract will also include comprehensive support and services to adapt the radar to the ship's design. The SPY-6(V)1 features four array faces, each equipped with 37 radar modular assemblies, which provide continuous, 360-degree situational awareness.
The radar is part of the US Navy's SPY-6 family of radars that performs air and missile defence on seven classes of ships.
Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power at Raytheon, stated, “Integrating the radar on F127 frigates will provide the German Navy with a multi-mission solution that enables faster and more informed decision-making at sea."
The radar is designed and manufactured at Raytheon's radar development facility in Andover, Massachusetts.