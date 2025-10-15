German Navy frigate conducts successful test-firing of new air defence missile system

An anti-air warfare module was developed in close cooperation with the German Navy and integrated on the F125 frigate Baden-Württemberg. Diehl Defence said the demonstrator was implemented in less than ten months from the concept to the actual firing.

Diehl Defence said the navalised IRIS-T SLM system met all the test and trial targets set for MFE 2025 and confirmed its high hit rate. The company added that the successful test will lead to the series introduction of IRIS-T SLM for installation on other German Navy surface combatants.

The IRIS-T SLM system has already demonstrated to be combat-proven in Ukraine, according to Diehl Defence.