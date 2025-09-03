Gabriel anti-ship missile enters operational service with Finnish Navy

The Hamina-class boats were developed from the outset with the RBS 15 as their primary anti-ship missile. The vessels later underwent mid-life upgrades that resulted in enhanced anti-submarine capability in littoral waters as well as the ability to launch Gabriel 5 missiles.

One key feature of the Gabriel 5 is its active multi-spectral seeker, which permits all-weather use. The newer missile also boasts secondary land attack capability, thus allowing the Hamina-class FACs to also be employed for long-range precision strike.

The Israeli Navy and the Finnish Navy are currently the only operators of the Gabriel 5. In Finnish use, the missile carries the official designation PTO2020.