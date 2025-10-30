French Navy places new submarine-launched ballistic missile into service

A new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) has entered operational service with the French Navy, the French Ministry of Armed Forces confirmed recently.
The M51.3 is the newest variant of the M51 SLBM, which entered French service in 2010. Sixteen examples of the three-stage missile will be deployed aboard each of the French Navy's four Triomphant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and the newer SNLE 3G SSBNs that are due to be operational beginning in the 2030s.
France's ArianeGroup is the prime contractor for the M51.3, which will be equipped with the TNO-2 thermonuclear warhead and has also proven capable of being launched from a land-based platform.
Officials said that the new SLBM was developed to help reinforce France's nuclear deterrent capability even as potential adversaries deploy continuously evolving anti-missile defences.
Development is underway on the M51.4, an even more improved version of the SLBM with greater range, accuracy, and penetration capability.