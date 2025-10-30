French Navy places new submarine-launched ballistic missile into service

A new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) has entered operational service with the French Navy, the French Ministry of Armed Forces confirmed recently.

The M51.3 is the newest variant of the M51 SLBM, which entered French service in 2010. Sixteen examples of the three-stage missile will be deployed aboard each of the French Navy's four Triomphant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and the newer SNLE 3G SSBNs that are due to be operational beginning in the 2030s.