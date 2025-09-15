France awards contract for new version of submarine ballistic missile to ArianeGroup
The French Defence Procurement and Technology Agency (DGA) has awarded ArianeGroup the contract to design and produce the fourth version of the M51 submarine-launched strategic ballistic missile, designated M51.4.
The company serves as the industrial prime contractor for France's Strategic Oceanic Force's M51 missile programme.
According to ArianeGroup, the contract marks the start of the design and production phase for the new missile, ensuring ongoing activity for the group and hundreds of its partner companies in the coming years.
Vincent Pery, Director of Defence Programs at ArianeGroup, stated that the contract coincides with the entry into service of the missile's latest version, the M51.3, and an acceleration in production at the company.
The company remarked that the M51.4's enhanced range, precision, and penetration capabilities will, "reinforce the credibility of France's oceanic nuclear deterrent in response to evolving threats."
As prime contractor, ArianeGroup is active across the program's entire lifecycle, from design and production to in-service support and end-of-life decommissioning.