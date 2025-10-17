Finland to lead Baltic Sea naval mines cooperation

Finland has taken the lead role in a new naval mines cooperation (NMC) initiative aimed at strengthening collective defence in and around the Baltic Sea.
The cooperation involves ten nations: Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and Poland, all of which have now signed a framework arrangement (FA) to set the scope for the NMC.
The FA enables joint procurements, navy-to-navy cooperation, logistics and life cycle management, exercises and training, information exchange, and the development of naval mine weapon systems.
The Finnish Navy is described as having a "high level" of expertise in naval mine capabilities.
Finnish Minister of Defence, Antti Häkkänen, stated, "Cooperation around the naval mine warfare is in the interest of Finland and our allies operating in and around the Baltic Sea. We have recognised that by sharing our own know-how, we will strengthen our allies, but our own defence as well."
As part of the NMC framework, a joint procurement of the blocker influence sea mine system is planned under Finland's leadership. This specific procurement is currently being prepared by Denmark, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Norway.