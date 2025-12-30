Fincantieri to supply torpedoes for Indian Navy's submarines

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, has been awarded a contract by the Indian Navy for the supply of Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavy torpedoes, intended for the six Kalvari-class submarines in service with the Indian Navy.
The contract has a total value of more than €200 million (US$240 million). Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2028 and 2030.
The BSA is already in service with the Italian Navy and six other international navies.
In addition to the supply of the torpedoes themselves, the contract provides for the supply of launch nets for the submarines, maintenance equipment and related spare parts, thus ensuring complete and integrated support to the Indian Navy.
The BSA has both anti-submarine and anti-ship capability and is optimised for both deep- and shallow-water deployment.
When launched from a submarine, the torpedo can have a low start-up speed, thus reducing the risk of the launching submarine being detected by adversaries.