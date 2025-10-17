FACTBOX | Why Ukraine wants Tomahawk missiles, and what they can do

Donald Trump will discuss the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.
Supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could significantly expand its strike capabilities, enabling it to hit targets deep inside Russian territory, including military bases, logistics hubs, airfields, and command centers that are currently beyond reach.
The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile typically launched from sea to attack targets in deep-strike missions. The precision-guided Tomahawk cruise missile can strike targets from 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) away, even in heavily defended airspace. The missile measures 20 feet (6.1 metres) long with an 8.5-foot wingspan and weighs about 3,330 pounds (1,510 kg).
RTX's Raytheon unit makes the non-nuclear Tomahawk missile, which can be launched from land or sea. According to Pentagon budget data, the US plans to buy 57 missiles in 2026. They have an average cost of $1.3 million. There is also an ongoing effort to spend millions to modify and upgrade the weapons, including the guidance systems.
US and allied militaries have flight-tested the GPS-enabled Tomahawk and used it in operational environments, including when the US and UK Navies launched Tomahawk missiles at Houthi rebel sites in Yemen.
Ukraine currently has several domestically made and Western-supplied long-range missiles:
Flamingo – Ukrainian company Fire Point recently developed the Flamingo missile, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described as his country's most successful weapon. It has a range of over 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres), and Ukraine reported its first use in August 2025.
Neptune – Ukraine developed the Neptune anti-ship missile and unveiled it in 2015. Subsequent versions have a range of just over 600 miles (965 kilometres).
Harpoon – Made by Boeing in the US, the Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defence. It can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, or coastal batteries and has a range of 75 nautical miles (139 kilometres).
ATACMS – Made by Lockheed Martin Corp in the US, the Army Tactical Missile System has a maximum range of up to 190 miles (306 kilometres) depending on the model. It is a solid-fuelled, medium-range tactical ground-to-ground ballistic missile about four metres long. ATACMS can be launched from the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
Storm Shadow missiles – Made by Europe’s MBDA, these cruise missiles have a range of 155 miles (249 kilometres) with a conventional warhead of 990 pounds.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)