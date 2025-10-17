FACTBOX | Why Ukraine wants Tomahawk missiles, and what they can do

Harpoon – Made by Boeing in the US, the Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that uses active radar homing and flies just above the water to evade defence. It can be launched from ships, submarines, aircraft, or coastal batteries and has a range of 75 nautical miles (139 kilometres).

ATACMS – Made by Lockheed Martin Corp in the US, the Army Tactical Missile System has a maximum range of up to 190 miles (306 kilometres) depending on the model. It is a solid-fuelled, medium-range tactical ground-to-ground ballistic missile about four metres long. ATACMS can be launched from the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

Storm Shadow missiles – Made by Europe’s MBDA, these cruise missiles have a range of 155 miles (249 kilometres) with a conventional warhead of 990 pounds.

