European hypersonic defence interceptor project selects single concept after review

The European hypersonic defence interceptor system project, known as HYDIS, has completed its final concept review and selected one interceptor design to move forward.

Co-funded by the European Union and four member states including France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, the project aims to conclude its current concept phase by May 2027.

The chosen design was selected over two alternative concepts following technical studies led by a consortium under MBDA. These activities involved refining solid rocket motor-based designs and conducting performance assessments to evaluate interception capabilities using fly-out simulation data.