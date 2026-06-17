Dutch Defence Ministry orders new torpedoes for future submarines

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) has placed an order for new torpedoes to be supplied by defence shipbuilding and technology company the Naval Group for the Royal Netherlands Navy's future diesel-electric attack submarines.
The Dutch Orka-class submarines will be fitted with examples of the Naval Group's F21 heavyweight torpedo, which will also be acquired by the Indian Navy for its own Kalvari-class diesel-electric boats.
The F21 is a heavy, wire-guided torpedo that can be used against both submarines and surface ships. The weapon system boasts advanced sensors, electric propulsion, and long range.
The MOD and the Naval Group are already collaborating on the Orka-class submarine program.
The future Dutch submarines will be manufactured as diesel-electric powered variants of the nuclear-powered Suffren-class boats originally developed by the Naval Group for the French Navy.
Each Orka-class boat will have a displacement of 3,300 tonnes, a length of 82 metres, a hull diameter of 8.2 metres, a range of 15,000 nautical miles, space for up to 43 crewmembers, and torpedo and cruise missile armament. The propulsion system will also include lithium-ion batteries.