Dutch Defence Ministry orders new torpedoes for future submarines

The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD) has placed an order for new torpedoes to be supplied by defence shipbuilding and technology company the Naval Group for the Royal Netherlands Navy's future diesel-electric attack submarines.

The Dutch Orka-class submarines will be fitted with examples of the Naval Group's F21 heavyweight torpedo, which will also be acquired by the Indian Navy for its own Kalvari-class diesel-electric boats.

The F21 is a heavy, wire-guided torpedo that can be used against both submarines and surface ships. The weapon system boasts advanced sensors, electric propulsion, and long range.