Denmark’s DALO signs contract for new towed array sonar systems
The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has signed a contract with German supplier TKMS Atlas Elektronik for the supply of towed array sonar (TAS) systems for the Danish Navy.
DALO stated that the supplier was chosen as their solution best matches the operational requirements that the Danish defence has for a modern anti-submarine capability and it also ensures an effective integration with existing systems, as TKMS Atlas Elektronik already supplies other sonar systems to the Danish frigates.
The contract was awarded via a direct award, as the agency noted that, "the security situation has necessitated an update of the requirements for the performance and delivery reliability of the sonars". The agency stated that the new system incorporates modern technology that allows efficient communication between a ship's various sonar systems, improving the ability to respond quickly to potential threats.
Bjørn Stege, Chief Engineer at DALO's maritime division, commented, "This is a significant investment in the navy's future ability to detect and counter underwater threats."