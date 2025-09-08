Denmark’s DALO signs contract for new towed array sonar systems

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has signed a contract with German supplier TKMS Atlas Elektronik for the supply of towed array sonar (TAS) systems for the Danish Navy.

DALO stated that the supplier was chosen as their solution best matches the operational requirements that the Danish defence has for a modern anti-submarine capability and it also ensures an effective integration with existing systems, as TKMS Atlas Elektronik already supplies other sonar systems to the Danish frigates.