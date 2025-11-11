Collaboration to supply systems for Royal Thai Navy's future frigate

"By combining the expertise and technology from across the Cohort Group with Hanwha Ocean’s, we can deliver naval platforms that enhance operational effectiveness and, through unique modular and open architecture design, future-proof vessels to support long-term capability and security," said Andy Thomis, Chief Executive of Cohort.

The Royal Thai Navy's second-phase frigate is expected to enter service in 2026. Although the navy's procurement plans included the acquisition of two frigates, only the first ship is covered by the 2026 budget approved by the Thai cabinet.

Hanwha Ocean, then operating as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, had earlier delivered HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Royal Thai Navy's first-phase frigate, in 2018.