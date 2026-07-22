Brazilian Navy selects 40mm guns for future patrol vessels

The Bofors 40 Mk4 is a compact and lightweight naval gun system designed for anti-aircraft, anti-UAS/drone and anti-surface warfare operations. BAE Systems said it can switch seamlessly among ammunition types, which will deliver versatile targeting of air, land and sea-based threats.

Programmable ammunition will provide the naval gun system with enhanced combat flexibility, as it can be programmed in six different function modes to provide optimised effect. The gun has a rate of fire of 300 rounds per minute.

The gun has a maximum range of 12.5 kilometres and can house up to 100 rounds. It can be elevated up to 80 degrees to deal with airborne threats and depressed 20 degrees to engage small seaborne targets in close proximity.