Brazilian Navy joins project to develop new type of anti-ship missile
Defence and technology company the EDGE Group has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Brazilian Navy to complete the full development of the latter’s National Anti-Ship Missile (MANSUP) by the end of 2025.
Under the contract, the EDGE Group and smart weapons specialist SIATT will provide the necessary resources to ensure the MANSUP is delivered in time for integration on the Brazilian Navy’s new Tamandaré-class stealth frigates.
The contract also provides the framework for the EDGE Group to utilise the MANSUP technology and technical data in the development of the MANSUP-ER (extended range) variant.
The contract is the latest development in an ongoing collaboration between the EDGE Group, SIATT, and the Brazilian Navy. Shortly after acquiring a 50 per cent stake in SIATT, the EDGE Group announced a major expansion of SIATT’s manufacturing base in São Paulo, and two contracts to deliver the MANSUP and MANSUP-ER to the Brazilian Navy and the UAE Ministry of Defence.