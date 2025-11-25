BAE Systems secures $22m US Navy contract for VLS missile canisters

BAE Systems has been awarded a $22 million contract by the US Navy to produce missile canisters for the Mk 41 vertical launching systems (VLS). The agreement includes options that, if exercised, could bring the total potential value of the contract to $317 million.

Under the contract, the company will also continue to manufacture Mk 29 missile canisters. These units are critical for the storage, shipment, and launch of missiles onboard US Navy and allied vessels.