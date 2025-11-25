BAE Systems secures $22m US Navy contract for VLS missile canisters

BAE Systems has been awarded a $22 million contract by the US Navy to produce missile canisters for the Mk 41 vertical launching systems (VLS). The agreement includes options that, if exercised, could bring the total potential value of the contract to $317 million.
Under the contract, the company will also continue to manufacture Mk 29 missile canisters. These units are critical for the storage, shipment, and launch of missiles onboard US Navy and allied vessels.
This award follows a separate contract announced in July with a total value of $738 million for Mk 41 VLS canisters.
Brent Butcher, Vice President of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems, stated, "Missile canisters are the connective tissue between the Mk 41 vertical launching system and the various missiles that provide sailors the capability needed to deter threats around the world."
BAE Systems noted it has designed and produced missile canisters for the Mk 41 and Mk 57 launching systems for over 30 years. These canisters support a range of munitions, including Tomahawk, Standard Missile variants, Evolved SeaSparrow, and vertical launched anti-submarine rockets.
Work on the new contract will be performed at the company's facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota, with engineering support from Minneapolis.