Babcock, BAE Systems to provide in-service support for naval guns on UK's Type 31 frigates

Babcock and BAE Systems Bofors are already working closely together as the Bofors guns are being installed on the fleet of five Type 31 ships currently being built at Babcock's Rosyth facility in Scotland.

Both Bofors naval gun system variants that will be installed on the Type 31 frigates will be capable of firing programmable ammunition that can be employed against air, land and sea-based threats.

The programmable Bofors 3P ammunition will provide the naval gun systems with enhanced combat flexibility, as it can be programmed in six different function modes to provide optimised effect.