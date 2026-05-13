Australia's Mogami-class frigates to be fitted with SeaRAM defensive weapon systems

RTX, via its Raytheon business unit, has been awarded a contract by Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to provide SeaRAM ship self-defence systems in support of Australia's "Sea3000" general-purpose frigate program.
The Sea3000 program is set to replace the Royal Australian Navy's ageing Anzac-class frigates with 11 Upgraded Mogami-class frigates.
Under the contract, Raytheon will supply SeaRAM launchers, blast test vehicles, and technical services to support installation and testing of the systems for the first three ships that are being built in Japan by MHI.
"SeaRAM extends the defensive reach of a ship beyond traditional close in weapon system ranges," said Barbara Borganovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "By integrating SeaRAM on the Royal Australian Navy's new surface combatants, Australia gains a proven, highly effective terminal air and missile defence layer for its future fleet."
Each SeaRAM system combines the Phalanx close-in weapon system with the RIM-116 rolling airframe missile to provide autonomous terminal defence against cruise missiles and other advanced airborne threats.