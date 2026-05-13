Australia's Mogami-class frigates to be fitted with SeaRAM defensive weapon systems

RTX, via its Raytheon business unit, has been awarded a contract by Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to provide SeaRAM ship self-defence systems in support of Australia's "Sea3000" general-purpose frigate program.

The Sea3000 program is set to replace the Royal Australian Navy's ageing Anzac-class frigates with 11 Upgraded Mogami-class frigates.

Under the contract, Raytheon will supply SeaRAM launchers, blast test vehicles, and technical services to support installation and testing of the systems for the first three ships that are being built in Japan by MHI.