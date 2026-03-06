Washington Post: Russia providing Iran intelligence to target US forces

Russia is providing Iran with targeting information that includes locations of US warships and aircraft in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three officials familiar with the intelligence.

The extent of Russia's support to Iran was not entirely clear but the Iranian military's own ability to locate US forces has been degraded since the US and Israel launched strikes against Tehran last week, the Post reported.

The war has since escalated, triggering retaliatory strikes by Iran, and ensnared its neighbors as it seeks to impose a high cost on the US, Israel and their allies.