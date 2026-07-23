VIDEO | US military hits Iran again in 12th consecutive night of attacks

The US military said on Wednesday it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran at President Donald Trump's direction, for a 12th successive night of American attacks.
"US forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defence assets," the US Central Command said in a statement.
In July, US forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea, it added.
The latest US strikes lasted five hours, the military said.
The Iran war began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Persian Gulf states that host US bases.
US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions.
US troop deaths have risen to 18 in recent days.
Trump vowed on Wednesday to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump has also previously threatened to target energy plants and bridges.
Iran's joint military command warned that if the threat was carried out, its forces would target regional oil, gas, electricity and economic facilities, state media said.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Clarence Fernandez)