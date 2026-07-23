VIDEO | US military hits Iran again in 12th consecutive night of attacks

The US military said on Wednesday it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran at President Donald Trump's direction, for a 12th successive night of American attacks.

"US forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defence assets," the US Central Command said in a statement.

In July, US forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea, it added.

The latest US strikes lasted five hours, the military said.