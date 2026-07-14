VIDEO | US military delivers five-hour wave of strikes across Iran

The US military said late on Monday its forces have completed their latest wave of strikes on Iran that the US Central Command began earlier in the day at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"During the five-hour mission, US forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas," the Central Command said in a statement on social media.

It marked a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran as Trump said he was reinstating a blockade of Iranian shipping while proposing to charge a 20 per cent fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's top joint military command said the US had no role in determining the future of the waterway and would not be allowed to intervene.