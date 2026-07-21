VIDEO | US completes 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

The US military said late on Monday it finished its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centres, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defence systems.

The US Central Command made the announcement in a post on social media. The latest round of US strikes on Iran lasted about five hours, according to the US military, marking 10 consecutive nights of American strikes on Iran.

Washington said it is attempting to, "degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."