VIDEO | US completes 10th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

The US military said late on Monday it finished its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centres, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defence systems.
The US Central Command made the announcement in a post on social media. The latest round of US strikes on Iran lasted about five hours, according to the US military, marking 10 consecutive nights of American strikes on Iran.
Washington said it is attempting to, "degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."
The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.
US troop deaths in the war rose to 17 over the weekend. On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after the deadly weekend for US troops.
In the past week, Trump threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)