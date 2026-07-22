VIDEO | No letup as US military completes 11th straight night of Iran strikes

The US military said late on Tuesday it ended its latest round of strikes on Iran that marked the 11th consecutive night of American attacks.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a statement.
The strikes lasted about 75 minutes late on Tuesday, according to the US military. Washington said Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the last three months.
The Iran war began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Persian Gulf states that host US bases.
Fifty civilians have been killed and 500 wounded in the recent US strikes on Iran, an Iranian health ministry official said.
US troop deaths in the war have risen to 18 in recent days. On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after a deadly weekend for US troops.
Last week, Trump threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Stephen Coates)