VIDEO | No letup as US military completes 11th straight night of Iran strikes

The US military said late on Tuesday it ended its latest round of strikes on Iran that marked the 11th consecutive night of American attacks.

"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centres, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes lasted about 75 minutes late on Tuesday, according to the US military. Washington said Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in the last three months.