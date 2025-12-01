Venezuela's National Assembly to investigate US boat strikes

"We are going to carry out a rigorous and deep investigation," Rodriguez told a press conference, adding that the country's prosecutor's office would be involved.

The US for months has waged a campaign of deadly strikes against drug trafficking boats in the region. Maduro and his government have denied any involvement in crime and have accused the US of seeking regime change out of a desire to control Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

On Saturday, Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered "closed in its entirety," but gave no further details. Venezuela's government called his comments a "colonialist threat" against its sovereignty.

