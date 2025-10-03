Venezuela accuses US of flying warplanes near its coast

Venezuela's Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino said on Thursday that five combat planes had been detected near the country's coast, in what he characterised as a threat by the United States.
"They are imperialist combat planes that have dared to come close to the Venezuelan coast," Padrino said from an air base, in comments broadcast on state television, adding information about the planes had been reported to a control tower by an airline.
"The presence of these planes flying close to our Caribbean Sea is a vulgarity, a provocation, a threat to the security of the nation," Padrino added.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a later statement, the government said Colombian airline Avianca reported the planes approximately 75 kilometres (47 miles) from the Venezuelan coast.
Avianca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Venezuela, "urges US Secretary of War Peter Hegseth to immediately cease his reckless, thrill-seeking and warmongering posture," which is disturbing the peace of the Caribbean, the statement added.
The US has deployed a fleet of warships through the Caribbean in an operation Washington says is combating drug trafficking. The US has also struck several boats carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing those aboard.
Venezuela's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro has alleged the US is seeking regime change, but has also offered to engage in talks with US envoy Richard Grenell.
Trump has played down suggestions of regime change, but has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading drug trafficking networks, which the Venezuelan President denies.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)