US to turn over two NATO command posts to Europeans, take over Allied Maritime Command

The United States will turn over two of NATO's major command posts - in Naples, Italy and Norfolk, Virginia - to European officers, a military source told Reuters on Monday.

The move is in keeping with US President Donald Trump's requests that European nations take more responsibility for their own security. His administration has called for the military alliance, long dominated by the United States, to become a "European-led NATO".

As part of the command reshuffle, European officers would take over NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Naples and Joint Force Command Norfolk, both currently led by US admirals, said the source.

However, the US would take the reins of three commands slightly lower in the hierarchy but which bear significant responsibility for operations - Allied Air Command, Allied Maritime Command and Allied Land Command, the military source and another person familiar with the matter said.