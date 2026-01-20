US to cut roughly 200 NATO positions

The United States plans to reduce the number of personnel it has stationed within several key NATO command centers, a move that could intensify concerns in Europe about Washington's commitment to the alliance, three sources familiar with the matter said this week.
As part of the move, which the Trump administration has communicated to some European capitals, the US will eliminate roughly 200 positions from the NATO entities that oversee and plan the alliance's military and intelligence operations, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private diplomatic conversations.
Among the bodies that will be affected, said the sources, are the UK-based NATO Intelligence Fusion Centre and the Allied Special Operations Forces Command in Brussels. Portugal-based STRIKFORNATO, which oversees some maritime operations, will also be cut, as will several other similar NATO entities, the sources said.
The sources did not specify why the US had decided to cut the number of staff dedicated to the NATO roles, but the moves broadly align with the Trump administration's stated intention to shift more resources toward the Western Hemisphere.
The changes are small relative to the size of the US military force stationed in Europe and do not necessarily signal a broader US shift away from the continent. Around 80,000 military personnel are stationed in Europe, almost half of them in Germany.
But the moves are nonetheless likely to stoke European anxiety about the future of the alliance, which is already running high given US President Donald Trump's stepped-up campaign to wrest Greenland away from Denmark, raising the prospect of territorial aggression within NATO.
On Tuesday morning, the US president, who is scheduled to fly to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland in the evening, shared another user's post on social media that identified NATO as a threat to the United States. The post described China and Russia as merely "boogeymen".
Asked for comment, a NATO official said changes to US staffing are not unusual and that the US presence in Europe is larger than it has been in years.
"NATO and US authorities are in close contact about our overall posture – to ensure NATO retains our robust capacity to deter and defend," the NATO official said.
The White House and the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery, Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Don Durfee, Rod Nickel)