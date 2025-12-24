US tells UN it will deprive Venezuela's Maduro, drug cartel of resources

The United States told the United Nations on Tuesday it would impose and enforce sanctions "to the maximum extent" to deprive Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of resources as Russia warned other Latin American countries could be next.

US President Donald Trump's administration has for months waged a campaign of deadly strikes against drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and the Pacific coast of Latin America. He has threatened strikes on Venezuelan land.

"The single most serious threat to this hemisphere, our very own neighborhood and the United States, is from transnational terrorist and criminal groups," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council.