US tells Latin America: Military force is the only way to defeat cartels

White House official Stephen Miller told a gathering of Latin American military leaders on Thursday that drug cartels can only be defeated with military force.

The comments make explicit a shift in US policy under President Donald Trump that has seen the Pentagon regularly blowing up drug boats, seize the illegitimate president of Venezuela in January and aid Mexico last month in its operation to capture that country's most wanted cartel boss.

"We have learned after decades of effort that there is not a criminal justice solution to the cartel problem," Miller, White House homeland security advisor, told Latin American defense leaders gathered at the US Southern Command headquarters.