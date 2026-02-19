US senators in Ukraine urge tougher pressure on Russian "shadow fleet"

Democratic US senators travelling in Ukraine and neighbouring countries on Wednesday vowed to return to Washington and push for stiff new energy sanctions and other legislation to put pressure on Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine.

"I would hope that we would see a stronger effort and some real work when we get back to put pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and three other Democratic senators said on a telephone call from Ukraine with reporters.

"We are united that countries buying Russian oil and gas - and they are China, India, Hungary, Brazil - should be given very strong incentives to stop doing so, and it's a way to really positively impact Ukraine's fight," Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said.