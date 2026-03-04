US Senate backs Trump on Iran strikes, blocks Dem bid to limit war powers

US Senate Republicans backed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran on Wednesday, voting to block a resolution aiming to stop the air war and require that any hostilities against Iran be authorized by Congress.

The Senate voted 53 to 47 not to advance the resolution, largely along party lines, with all but one Republican voting against the procedural motion and all but one Democrat supporting it.

The latest effort by Democrats to hobble President Donald Trump, the war powers resolution was described by sponsors as a bid to take back Congress' responsibility to declare war, as spelled out in the US Constitution.

Opponents rejected this, insisting that Trump's action was legal and within his right as commander in chief to protect the United States by ordering limited strikes. They accused supporters of the resolution of endangering US forces.