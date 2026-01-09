US Senate advances measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers

Republican misgivings

Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican who co-sponsored the resolution, had said some of his fellow Republicans were considering supporting the measure.

"I can't guarantee you how they vote, but at least two are thinking about it, and some of them are talking publicly about their misgivings over this," Paul told a press conference on Wednesday with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, another co-sponsor.

Both senators are members of the Foreign Relations Committee.

After the vote, Kaine tried to claim it was a "big victory", telling reporters: "None of us should want this president, or any president, to take our sons and daughters to war without notice, consultation, debate and vote in Congress."

The five Republicans who voted to move ahead were Paul, Susan Collins of Maine, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana. Trump's party holds a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Trump said the five, "should never be elected to office again." He said on social media: "Republicans should be ashamed of the senators that just voted with Democrats attempting to take away our powers to fight and defend the United States of America."