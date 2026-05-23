US Secretary of State Rubio sees progress in Iran talks, but says "not there yet"

The United States has seen some progress towards a deal with Iran but more work is required, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, as diplomatic efforts intensified to find an end to a conflict that has roiled the global economy.

Iran's foreign minister met his Pakistani counterpart on Friday to discuss proposals to end the war, Iranian media reported, while Qatar sent a negotiating team to Tehran to try to resolve key differences.

While gaps have been narrowed between the two sides, there are still sticking points over Iran's enriched uranium and control over the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure since the beginning of the war has triggered a global energy crisis. "There's been some progress. I wouldn't exaggerate it. I wouldn't diminish it," Rubio told reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers in Sweden. "There's more work to be done. We're not there yet. I hope we get there."