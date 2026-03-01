US-sanctioned oil tanker hit off Oman coast

A Palau-flagged oil tanker under US sanctions was hit on Sunday off Oman's Musandam peninsula, injuring four people, the country's maritime security centre said, without specifying what hit the vessel.

The attack followed earlier drone strikes elsewhere in the Persian Gulf country, at the commercial port of Duqm on the Arabian Sea. The incidents mark the first time targets in or near Oman have been hit following a wave of retaliatory strikes by Tehran on gulf states after joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran that have plunged the region into a new war.

The 20-person crew of the tanker Skylight was evacuated after the attack, which occurred about five nautical miles north of Musandam's Khasab Port, on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Oman Maritime Security Centre said in a post on social media.