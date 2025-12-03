US lawmakers to force vote on war powers if Trump attacks Venezuela

A group of US senators said on Tuesday they would file a new resolution to force a congressional vote on the Venezuela issue if the administration carries out a strike within the country.

"Unauthorized military action against Venezuela would be a colossal and costly mistake that needlessly risks the lives of our servicemembers," Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chuck Schumer of New York and Adam Schiff of California and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a joint statement.

"Should a strike occur, we will call up a war powers resolution to force a debate and vote in congress that would block the use of US forces in hostilities against or within Venezuela," they said.