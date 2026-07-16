VIDEO | US forces strike Iranian command centres and port city of Bandar Abbas

The US military said late on Wednesday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran that it carried out at President Donald Trump's direction, with targets including Bandar Abbas, Iran's principal port city on the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces struck Iranian command centres, air defence sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities," the US Central Command said on social media.
The statement said the US military hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas, home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities on the Strait of Hormuz.
"Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defence and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave," it added.
Trump this week reiterated threats to hit Iranian energy targets while also threatening to target bridges next week.
The Iran war began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Persian Gulf states that host US bases.
The war has also sent oil prices higher and shaken markets around the world.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Michael Perry)