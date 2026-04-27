US envoy presses Taiwan parliament over defence spending

The top US diplomat in Taiwan on Monday pressed the island's opposition-majority parliament to pass a "comprehensive" defence budget, saying integrated air and missile defence systems and drones are critically important and in high demand globally.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed $40 billion in supplemental defence spending, covering not only new US weapons but also home-made weapons like drones, saying Taipei needs to more effectively deter the threat from China, which views the island as its own territory.

Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide the island's future.