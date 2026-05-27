US denies Iranian claims of deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz lanes

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US and Iran still have issues to resolve in peace talks, after Washington dismissed an Iranian state television report of a framework deal to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within a month and to lift a US naval blockade on Iranian ships.

Trump told a cabinet meeting that Iran remained keen to end the war, which has choked global energy supplies through the strategic waterway, but that the terms did not satisfy Washington.

"Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven't gotten there...We're not satisfied with it, but we will be. Either that or we'll have to just finish the job," he said, without elaborating.