US, Canada and Thailand kick off CARAT 2026 exercise

US Navy, US Coast Guard, and US Marine Corps forces joined maritime partners from Thailand and Canada in Sattahip to open the 32nd iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand on Monday, July 6.
The US Navy said the exercise will advance US national security interests by sharpening combined combat readiness and reinforcing the decades-long alliance with Thailand.
For this year's exercise, CARAT will host shore-based, peer-to-peer subject matter exchanges in Songkhla for the first time.
The US Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters (FRCs) USCGC Emlen Tunnell and USCGC Charles Moulthrope will join a multi-domain force including a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Commander, Task Force 72 and US Marines from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Pacific.
The FRCs will operate alongside Royal Thai Navy assets, including the Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Taksin and the Chao Phraya-class frigate HTMS Saiburi.
The tactical, at-sea phase in Sattahip and the Gulf of Thailand will emphasise combat readiness through complex evolutions. Planned sea-phase serials will include high-end anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defence exercises, and command and control coordination.
Units will also conduct combined mine countermeasures and search and rescue training events.
Enhancing the multilateral nature of the exercise, the Royal Canadian Navy will participate by integrating members of a specialised visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) team into combined VBSS evolutions alongside US and Thai forces.
The US Navy said that service members will also hold subject matter expert exchanges in classroom settings as well as practical education serials, focusing on critical capabilities such as maritime domain awareness, tactical combat casualty care, and at-sea explosive ordnance disposal.