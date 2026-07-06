US, Canada and Thailand kick off CARAT 2026 exercise

US Navy, US Coast Guard, and US Marine Corps forces joined maritime partners from Thailand and Canada in Sattahip to open the 32nd iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand on Monday, July 6.

The US Navy said the exercise will advance US national security interests by sharpening combined combat readiness and reinforcing the decades-long alliance with Thailand.

For this year's exercise, CARAT will host shore-based, peer-to-peer subject matter exchanges in Songkhla for the first time.