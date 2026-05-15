US bombings leave Iranian military with limited reach in the region, admiral says

US bombings have dealt a major blow to Iran's military and its defence industry, leaving Tehran with only a small or perhaps very moderate ability to strike its neighbours, the US admiral commanding the war effort said on Thursday.

The remarks by Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, follow reports by Reuters and other news organisations that cite US intelligence suggesting Iran retains a significant missile, drone and small boat capability. Those capabilities have allowed Iran to continue striking neighbours, particularly the UAE, and pose a sustained threat to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint.

That Iranian defiance has roiled energy markets and led the US military to impose a naval blockade on Iran.