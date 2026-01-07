US boatbuilder Metal Shark acquired by unmanned systems manufacturer

Florida-based Magnet Defense, a developer of fully autonomous national security maritime platforms for fleet operations and missile defence missions, has officially completed its acquisition of Metal Shark Boats, a designer and shipbuilder of maritime platforms for defence and law enforcement missions.
Magnet Defense said the combination of the two companies will offer US and allied militaries a leading supplier of AI-enabled unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
"Metal Shark's shipyards are the hubs from which Magnet Defense will deliver critical capabilities for the US golden fleet initiative," Magnet Defense said in a press release following the acquisition.
The golden fleet initiative is the naval shipbuilding program launched by US President Donald Trump with the objective of introducing a new class of heavily armed surface vessels.
"By integrating Metal Shark's established shipbuilding operations, workforce and facilities, Magnet Defense moves from prototype development to sustained delivery of autonomous maritime platforms at speed and scale," said Magnet Defense.
Metal Shark's two Louisiana manufacturing facilities encompass more than 125,000 square feet (11,600 square metres) of manufacturing space across 40 acres (16 hectares). Magnet Defense said these assets will provide it with, "immediate production depth and execution capacity."