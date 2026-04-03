US Army chief of staff out following dismissal by Hegseth

US Army Chief of Staff Randy George was fired on Thursday by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, two US defence officials and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, in the latest purge among the Pentagon's most senior ranks.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has moved quickly to reshape the department, firing generals and admirals as he seeks to implement US President Donald Trump's national security agenda.

The Pentagon confirmed that George, who had more than a year left in his term, "will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately."