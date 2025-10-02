Ukraine defeat could embolden Chinese aggression on Taiwan: official

If Russia defeats Ukraine, it will embolden China’s moves towards Taiwan, and Taipei hopes that Kyiv emerges victorious, a senior uniformed Taiwanese military officer said this week during a rare visit to Europe, drawing an angry response from Beijing.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has found an increasingly sympathetic ear in parts of central and eastern Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, even though almost all European countries maintain formal diplomatic ties with Beijing but not Taipei.